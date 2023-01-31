Alexa
Argentine Standings

By Associated Press
2023/01/31 06:49
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Huracan 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
River Plate 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Lanus 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Tigre 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
CA Platense 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Newell's 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Belgrano 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Sarmiento 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Racing Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santa Fe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Argentinos 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Atletico Tucuman 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Barracas Central 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Talleres 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

___

Friday, Jan. 27

Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Huracan 4

Saturday, Jan. 28

San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0

Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2

Talleres 0, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2

Sunday, Jan. 29

CA Platense 2, Newell's 2

Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0

Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Monday, Jan. 30

Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento vs. Barracas Central, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 3 p.m.

Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.