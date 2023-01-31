Six Nations: England loses another center as Kelly ruled out

LONDON (AP) — Another England center was ruled out of the team's Six Nations opener against Scotland when Dan Kelly was forced out of the squad on Monday because of a thigh injury.

The 21-year-old Kelly, who picked up his only England cap against Canada last summer, had been an option to start at inside center for the Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham on Saturday.

He has been replaced by his Leicester teammate Guy Porter.

Henry Slade, another center, was also out after sustaining a hip injury on club duty for Exeter.

It leaves Owen Farrell, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi and Porter as the center options for Steve Borthwick's first game in charge.

