Weston McKennie becomes latest US midfielder to join Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds added another United States midfielder to its squad by signing Weston McKennie on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus on Monday.

The 24-year-old McKennie will join compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.

Leeds said McKennie joined with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season..

McKennie was a key member of the U.S. squad at the World Cup and has nine goals in 41 appearances for his country.

The midfielder joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020, becoming the Bianconeri’s first American player. He made nearly 100 appearances for Juventus, scoring 13 times.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri kept McKennie out of his squad for Sunday’s match amid the transfer talks.

Leeds hired former U.S. international Chris Armas as an assistant coach last week.

There's American interest in ownership of the English Premier League club, as well. The NFL's San Francisco 49ers increased their minority stake in Leeds to 44% in late 2021.

Andrea Radrizzani, chairman and founder of Aser Ventures, maintains majority ownership of the club.

Leeds is one point above the relegation zone in 15th place and plays at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

