World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2023/01/31 04:01
Through Jan. 29
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|8.72
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|8.04
|3.
|Jon Rahm
|7.87
|4.
|Cameron Smith
|7.03
|5.
|Patrick Cantlay
|6.85
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|5.96
|7.
|Collin Morikawa
|5.31
|8.
|Will Zalatoris
|5.18
|9.
|Justin Thomas
|5.06
|10.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5.02
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|4.87
|12.
|Tony Finau
|4.78
|13.
|Max Homa
|4.74
|14.
|Tom Kim
|4.24
|15.
|Sam Burns
|4.17
|16.
|Jordan Spieth
|3.88
|17.
|Cameron Young
|3.70
|18.
|Sungjae Im
|3.67
|19.
|Billy Horschel
|3.46
|20.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3.29
|21.
|Keegan Bradley
|3.23
|22.
|Shane Lowry
|3.21
|23.
|Joaquin Niemann
|3.15
|24.
|Brian Harman
|2.86
|25.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2.85
|26.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2.62
|27.
|Sepp Straka
|2.60
|28.
|Seamus Power
|2.56
|29.
|Tom Hoge
|2.55
|30.
|Ryan Fox
|2.53
|31.
|Russell Henley
|2.46
|32.
|Kevin Kisner
|2.43
|33.
|Adam Scott
|2.34
|34.
|Sahith Theegala
|2.34
|35.
|Corey Conners
|2.34
|36.
|Aaron Wise
|2.32
|37.
|Abraham Ancer
|2.32
|38.
|Alex Noren
|2.30
|39.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|2.30
|40.
|Thomas Pieters
|2.29
|41.
|Si Woo Kim
|2.19
|42.
|Talor Gooch
|2.13
|43.
|Kurt Kitayama
|2.04
|44.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|1.98
|45.
|Chris Kirk
|1.98
|46.
|Dustin Johnson
|1.96
|47.
|J.T. Poston
|2.52
|48.
|Harold Varner III
|1.94
|49.
|Min Woo Lee
|1.91
|50.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1.86