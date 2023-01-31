LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 19-22 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Brooke Henderson)
Feb. 23-26 _ Honda LPGA Thailand, Chon Buri, Thailand
March 2-5 _ HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa Island, Singapore
March 9-12 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China
March 23-26 _ LPGA Drive On Championship, Gold Canyon, Ariz.
March 30-April 2 _ DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes, Calif.
April 12-15 _ LOTTE Championship, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
April 20-23 _ The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas
April 27-30 _ JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles
May 4-7 _ Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, San Francisco
May 11-14 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, N.J.
May 24-28 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas
June 1-4 _ Mizuho Americas Open , Jersey City, N.J.
June 9-11 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.
June 15-18 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.
June 22-25 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.
July 6-9 _ U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.
July 13-16 _ Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio
July 19-22 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.
July 27-30 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
Aug. 3-6 _ Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom
Aug. 10-13 _ AIG Women’s Open, Surrey, United Kingdom
Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom
Aug. 24-27 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia
Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 7-10 _ Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati
Sept. 22-24 _ Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Rogers, Ark.
Oct. 5-8 _ The Ascendant LPGA, The Colony, Texas
Oct. 12-15 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai
Oct. 19-22 _ BMW Ladies Championship , TBD
Oct. 26-29 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan
Nov. 2-5 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Omitama, Japan
Nov. 9-12 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.
Nov. 16-19 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.