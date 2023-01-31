Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment costs for the fourth quarter, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.