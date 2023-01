Monday At Club Campestre Cali, Colombia Purse: $115,000 Surface: Red clay CALI, COLOMBIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Copa Oster at Club Campestre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, def. Julia Riera, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Kyoka Okamura, Japan, and You Xiaodi, China, def. Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-3, 6-3.