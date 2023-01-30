SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86 Huntsville 34 21 11 1 1 44 124 104 Roanoke 32 20 10 2 0 43 106 80 Birmingham 33 21 11 1 0 43 129 99 Knoxville 34 19 12 1 2 41 123 112 Evansville 35 19 14 2 0 40 118 116 Pensacola 33 18 15 0 0 36 116 109 Fayetteville 35 15 17 3 0 33 101 111 Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101 Macon 29 5 22 2 0 12 76 130 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled