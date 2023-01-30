ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 41 30 10 1 0 61 163 118 Reading 39 25 12 2 0 52 134 105 Maine 38 24 12 1 1 50 143 109 Worcester 42 22 17 3 0 47 146 144 Adirondack 39 14 19 5 1 34 122 136 Trois-Rivieres 41 15 24 2 0 32 117 152 Norfolk 41 7 31 1 2 17 98 181

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 39 25 9 3 2 55 132 106 Jacksonville 39 25 13 1 0 51 136 120 South Carolina 37 22 10 4 1 49 131 102 Greenville 38 21 10 7 0 49 125 114 Atlanta 38 20 14 3 1 44 112 114 Orlando 41 19 17 4 1 43 121 134 Savannah 36 11 19 6 0 28 93 122

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 42 28 12 2 0 58 161 123 Cincinnati 39 22 11 4 2 50 130 117 Toledo 42 22 15 4 1 49 141 121 Fort Wayne 38 18 14 4 2 42 139 143 Wheeling 40 19 17 4 0 42 119 123 Kalamazoo 40 17 20 3 0 37 97 123 Iowa 39 7 22 9 1 24 94 149

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 40 32 7 1 0 65 166 81 Wichita 42 23 16 3 0 49 137 119 Rapid City 42 20 21 1 0 41 140 155 Kansas City 38 17 16 5 0 39 122 131 Utah 40 19 20 1 0 39 112 134 Allen 40 18 21 1 0 37 123 146 Tulsa 39 13 18 7 1 34 113 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Adirondack 7, Trois-Rivieres 3

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Maine 5, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 3, Iowa 2

Tulsa 7, Allen 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled