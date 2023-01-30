Alexa
Former Taiwan Stock Exchange vice chair dies in mechanical parking accident

Huang Nai-kuan dies at 71 despite 14-hour-long resuscitation effort, shocking Taiwan’s finance world

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/30 21:00
Former Taiwan Stock Exchange Vice Chair Huang Nai-kuan died after a mechanical parking system malfunctioned.

Former Taiwan Stock Exchange Vice Chair Huang Nai-kuan died after a mechanical parking system malfunctioned. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yuanta Futures Independent Director Huang Nai-kuan (黃乃寬), who formerly served as Taiwan Stock Exchange’s vice chair, died on Saturday (Jan. 28) following a mechanical parking garage accident.

Liberty Times reported that the accident occurred on Friday (Jan. 27) when Huang was crushed between his car door and a pillar of a mechanical parking system in Xizhi District, New Taipei City. When first responders arrived on scene after receiving a report, they found Huang’s car was in reverse gear and the engine was running while Huang had already lost his pulse and stopped breathing.

Huang was freed and sent to the hospital, where he once regained his heartbeat and began breathing again. However, after 14 hours of effort to resuscitate him, he still passed away on Saturday.

When the police reviewed the surveillance camera footage of the scene, they found that Huang was trying to drive out of the mechanical parking system when the accident occurred. His car became stuck, prompting him to exit the car to check the situation.

He became trapped between his car and the mechanical parking system when his car, in reverse gear, moved backwards.

While inspecting the mechanical parking system, a service provider told the police that the system malfunctioned because Huang got into his car before his parking spot was able to fully rise to ground level.

Yuanta Futures announced at 3:38 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) that it will elect a new independent director according to regulations.
Yuanta Futures
Huang Nai-kuan
Taiwan Stock Exchange
TAISE
mechanical parking garage
mechanical parking system

