WTA Thailand Open Results

Monday At True Arena Hua Hin Hua Hin, Thailand Purse: $259,303 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor HUA HIN, THAILAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Thailand Open at True Arena Hua Hin (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Wang Xinyu (7), China, def. Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi (4), Chile, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (2), Japan, 6-3, 6-0.

Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6.