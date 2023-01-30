Taiwan Presidential Office announces new staff appointments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Presidential Office announced new staff appointments on its website on Monday (Jan. 30), with former Transportation and Communications Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) tapped to be the secretary-general to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Alex Huang (黃重諺) and Xavier Chang (張惇涵) have been appointed as the deputy secretaries-general to the president. In addition, Kolas Yotaka and Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪) will step up as Presidential Office spokespersons, while Senior Staff Secretary Chu Tsai-ching (朱財慶) has been appointed as the director of the Presidential Office.

According to the announcement, Tsai expects to use Lin Chia-lung 's comprehensive experience in central and local governments to assist her in conducting various state affairs. She also hopes to leverage Huang's familiarity with affairs in the Presidential Office to coordinate national security affairs and supervise speech affairs.

Chang, formerly a spokesperson, is now responsible for coordinating policies and horizontal communication among the executive teams.

Kolas Yotaka, who had been a spokesperson previously, already has experience presenting major policies, the Presidential Office wrote, adding that Lin will be able to assist with her experience in executive departments and familiarity with the media.