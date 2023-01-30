Agriculture Equipment Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

The global agriculture equipment market size was US$ 112.1 billion in 2021. The global agriculture equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 181.4 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Agricultural methods include plant and animal breeding, land cultivation, etc. These practices are carried out to provide fiber, food, medicine, and other necessities for life enhancement and survival. Farmers benefit from agricultural equipment because it makes their labor easier and less expensive.
Factors Influencing the Market
- Favorable government subsidies and low-interest rates for the farmers on agricultural equipment will contribute to the global agriculture equipment market growth.
- Globally, there is likely to be an increase in demand for solitary agriculture equipment such as tractors and machines. Farmers are increasingly adopting new technology and equipment to improve agricultural yields and fulfill expanding food demand. Thus, it will fuel market expansion.
- Tillage, ploughs, and seeders have been in use for many years. However, advanced farming machinery, such as hay and forage equipment, spraying equipment, irrigation & crop processing equipment, and harvesters are employed to improve overall output. Thus, the growing awareness about this equipment is likely to surge the market growth in the coming years.
- The global agricultural equipment industry is expected to have a lot of potential as demand for organic farming and products is increasing rapidly. In addition, the global population is also increasing steeply. Thus, it will prompt the growth of the global agricultural equipment market during the study period.
- On the contrary, the high cost of equipment may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries. The manufacturing and production of agriculture equipment halted during the initial days of the pandemic. In addition, the shortage of labor and raw materials forced factory owners to stop the operation in order to prevent further loss. Thus, the global agriculture equipment market witnessed significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific holds the most significant share in the global agriculture equipment market, followed by North America and Europe. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing number of agricultural activities. Furthermore, the rising demand for tractors and other equipment is driving the growth of the industry. In addition, favorable government initiatives and subsidies are likely to propel the market forward in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
The global agriculture equipment market segmentation focuses on Equipment, Application, and Region.
Based on Equipment Type
- Trailers and Trucks
- Tillage Equipment
- Seeding and Planting Equipment
- Tractors
- Fertilizing
- Plant Protection Equipment
- Irrigation Equipment
- Harvesting Equipment
- Hay And Forage Equipment
- Crop Processing Equipment
- Grain Handling Equipment
- Cutters, Shredders, Threshers, Sprayers
Based on Application
- Land Development
- Sowing
- Planting
- Cultivation
- Harvesting
- Threshing
Based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- AGCO Corporation
- APV – Technische Produkte GmbH
- Bellota Agrisolutions
- CLAAS KGaA mbH
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Escorts Limited
- ISEKI & Co., Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)
- Deere & Company
- KUBOTA Corporation
- Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
- Alamo Group Incorporated
- Bucher Industries AG
- Valmont industries Incorporations
- Other Prominent Players
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?
- What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?
- What are the principal key elements riding the market?
- What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?
- Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?
- What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?
- Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?
- What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?
