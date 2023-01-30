Agricultural Fumigants Market Research Report 2022 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2030

The global agricultural fumigants market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global agricultural fumigants market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Agricultural fumigation is an essential method used in agricultural practices to get rid of soil diseases and pests. Soil fumigation chemical compounds possess low boiling points and high vapor densities. In addition, they are highly toxic to a wide range of biological organisms.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing population and rising demand for food are surging the need to boost agricultural practices. As a result, the demand for agricultural fumigants will increase rapidly during the study period.

The availability of various types of agricultural fumigants, such as chloropicrin, phosphine, methyl bromide, and their beneficial aspects are forecast to contribute to the market growth. In addition, a growing number of inventions to provide alternatives for methyl bromide fumigation is forecast to benefit the overall market.

Growing initiatives from the governments to boost crop production is forecast to accelerate the agricultural fumigants market growth during the forecast period.

The high amount of residue during fumigation may hamper the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific agricultural fumigants market will grow at the fastest rate. The growth of the regional market is attributed to conducive climatic circumstances. In addition, the increasing cases of high outbreaks of pests and insects in warehouses are contributing to the growth of the regional agricultural fumigants market. Furthermore, the population is growing rapidly in the region, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of agricultural practices will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific agricultural fumigants market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for food increased during the pandemic period. Governments across the world also took the initiative to cater to the food demands of the population. As a result, it increased the demand for agricultural fumigants. However, many manufacturing industries witnessed supply chain disruptions during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global agricultural fumigants market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453

Market Segmentation

The global agricultural fumigants market segmentation focuses on Product, Crop, Pest Control Methos, Application, Form, Function, and Region.

Product Type

Methyl bromide

Phosphine

Chloropicrin

Metam sodium

1,3-Dichloropropene

Other product types

Crop Type

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

Pest control Method

Vacuum chamber fumigation

Tarpaulin

Structural

Non-tarp fumigation by injection

Other pest control methods

Application:

Soil

Field

Nursery

Greenhouse

Transplant bed

Warehouse

Silo

Stack

Form:

Solid

Liquid

Gaseous

Function:

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Herbicides

Request Full Report@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Syngenta

ADAMA

ARKEMA

Nufarm

Solvay

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

SGS SA

UPL

AMVAC

Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

Douglas products

Intertek

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD.

DEGESCH America, Inc.

Other Prominent PlayersSyngenta

ADAMA

ARKEMA

Nufarm

Solvay

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

SGS SA

UPL

AMVAC

Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

Douglas products

Intertek

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD.

DEGESCH America, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/