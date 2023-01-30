Agricultural Micronutrients Market Comprehensive Report 2022 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

The global agricultural micronutrients market size was worth US$ 3.5 billion in 2020. The global agriculture micronutrient market is forecast to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Micronutrients are required in plants to maintain their nutritional value. Earlier farmers were more focused on maintaining phosphate, nitrogen, potash in the soil. However, the use of pest infestation has generated various plant diseases. Thus, farmers are adopting agricultural micronutrients to maintain the nutritional value and growth of the plant.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region would witness considerable growth in the global agricultural micronutrients market. The contribution of the region would grow due to growing agricultural activities. Moreover, constant sowing and reaping cycles mandate the use of agricultural micronutrients to avoid nutritional deficiency in the soil.
Factors Influencing
Technological advancements in the production of agricultural micronutrients would accelerate the growth of the global agricultural micronutrients market. Compass Minerals launched Rocket Seeds Moly Shine seed finisher. The product contains the benefits of micronutrients.
The growing demand for cereals & grains would increase the growth of the overall micronutrients market. Food consumption is rapidly rising in emerging countries. To fulfill the demand of the population, continuous activities affect the Soil texture and pH level. The Population Reference Bureau (PRB) indicates that the global human population is forecast to rise by 1.1 percent, which is equal to 7 million people.
A significant reason driving the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market is the growing scarcity of important elements in the soil required for plant growth, such as zinc, copper, and iron, among others.
Increased soil pollution around the world, as well as research initiatives on the manufacturing and introduction of low-cost agricultural micronutrients, are other important factors propelling the growth of the global agricultural micronutrients market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global agricultural micronutrient market. It is due to the disruptions in the overall micronutrient supply chains, as many countries witnessed stringent regulations and lockdowns. As a result, it halted the production activities. However, as the government initiatives to feed the population increased, the demand for crops grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, various farmers adopted agricultural micronutrients to boost the production of the crops.
Competitors in the Market:
- BASF SE
- AkzoNobel
- Nutrien, Ltd.
- Yara International ASA
- The Mosaic Company
- Compass minerals international
- Valagro
- Haifa Group
- Agrium Inc.
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- Baicor, L.C.
- Brandt Consolidated Inc.
- Grow More Inc.
- Kay-Flo.
- Micnelf USA Inc.
- Stoller USA, Inc.
- Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC
- Merck KGaA.
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation:
Based on Type
- Zinc
- Boron
- Iron
- Manganese
- Molybdenum
- Others (Chlorine and Nickel)
Based on Crop Type
- Cereals & grains
- Oilseeds & pulses
- Fruits & vegetables
- Others (Turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, forages, and fiber crops)
Based on Form
- Chelated
- Non-Chelated
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
