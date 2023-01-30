Fungicides Market 2022 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030

The global fungicides market size was US$ 17.3 billion in 2021. The global fungicides market is forecast to grow to US$ 25.1 billion in 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol933

Factors Influencing the Market

Strict restrictions imposed by government bodies to prompt the use of eco-friendly products will offer ample growth opportunities for the global fungicides market. Furthermore, upsurging demand for food safety will have a positive impact on the global fungicides market during the forecast period.

Growing cases of crop damage due to insect attacks will be opportunistic for the fungicides market. Further, governments across the globe are emphasizing high crop yields to tackle food scarcity. As a result, it will drive the fungicides market forward.

Favorable incentives offered by governments to the farmers will also rise the adoption of fungicides during the forecast period. On the contrary, the negative effects of fungicides on human health may limit their use in the coming years.

The escalating rate of the global population, combined with the rising number of agricultural activities, will accelerate the growth of the global fungicides market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to a lack of raw materials, the current disease outbreak has disrupted the production of agrochemicals. Furthermore, at a time when demand for agro-based products is expected to increase in the medium to long term, this pattern would have a positive effect on food production and crop returns. Moreover, governments around the world are attempting to minimize food security concerns, reduce fertilizer manufacturing constraints, and maintain seasonal farming production, which is the key driver of the market growth. Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to make a significant contribution to the global fungicides industry.

Regional Analysis

The European regulatory environment will drive the growth of this regional market. The European market for fungicides is expected to register a substantial growth rate, owing to the rising demand for crop protection in the region. Further, rising awareness related to effective farming techniques will contribute to the growth of this regional market. Rising support and increasing participation by local government agencies will drive the demand for eco-friendly products, thereby offering several growth opportunities for the fungicides market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol933

Competitors in the Market

? BASF SE

? Corteva, Inc.

? Syngenta AG

? FMC Corporation

? Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

? Bayer Crop Science

? Verdesian Life Sciences

? Isagro S.p.An

? Bioworks, Inc.

? UPL Ltd.

? Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

? ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

? Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global fungicides market segmentation focuses on application, Type, and Region.

On the basis of type:

? Chemical

o Triazoles

o Strobilurins

o Dithiocarbamates

o Chloronitriles

o Phenylamides

o Other chemical fungicides

? Biological

o Microbial

o Botanical

On the basis of crop type:

? Cereals & grains

o Corn

o Wheat

o Rice

o Other cereals & grains

? Oilseeds & pulses

o Soybean

o Cotton

o Other oilseeds & pulses

? Fruits & vegetables

o Apple

o Pears

o Cucumber

o Potatoes

o Grapes

o Other fruits & vegetables

? Other crop types

On the basis of the application method:

? Seed treatment

? Soil treatment

? Foliar spray

? Chemigation

? Post-harvest

On the basis of form:

? Liquid

o Suspension concentrates (SC)

o Emulsifiable concentrates (EC)

o Soluble Liquid Flowables (SLC)

? Dry

o Water-dispersible granules (WDG)

o Wettable powder (WP)

On the basis of mode of action:

? Contact

? Systemic

Request Full Report@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol933

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

? Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol933

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/