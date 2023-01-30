Smart Irrigation Market 2022 Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

The global smart irrigation market size was US$ 1.17 billion in 2021. The global smart irrigation market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1036

Factors Influencing the Market

The global smart irrigation market is majorly driven by the rising awareness of the advanced features in irrigation systems. In addition, growing government initiatives to save water and boost farming activities are expected to benefit the global smart irrigation market during the forecast period.

The rising trend of smart cities will also contribute to the growth of the smart irrigation market. Furthermore, growing urbanization and depletion of forest areas will also force the demand for smart irrigation facilities during the study period.

The existing flaws in conventional irrigation methods, such as over-watering, will surge the demand for smart irrigation during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the smart irrigation market. It is majorly caused due to increased disruptions in manufacturing activities. Furthermore, investments in the sector declined due to the pandemic. As a result, it affected the global smart irrigation market. However, the pandemic has emerged as a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players, as the demand for food increased abruptly. In addition, the market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities due to growing awareness among farmers about technology for farming operations.

The shortage of laboratories also surged the demand for smart practices, which increased the demand for technology. In addition, remote access is expected to emerge as a significant solution post-pandemic due to growing investments by government bodies.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for smart irrigation, owing to the presence of a strong agriculture industry in the region. Furthermore, the early adoption of smart technology will also contribute to the growth of the smart irrigation market in the region.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific smart irrigation market is growing steadily due to the growing proliferation of IoT-based irrigation practices in India and China. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones is expected to fuel the demand for remote practices. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific smart irrigation market during the study period. In addition, conventional irrigation methods use a large amount of water. For instance, agriculture consumes 90% of the water in India, which is resulting in rapid groundwater depletion. Thus, it will drive the demand for smart irrigation systems.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1036

Competitors in the Market

? Rain Bird Corporation

? Hunter Industries

? Galcon

? Rachio

? Weathermatic

? The Toro Company

? Soil Scout

? Caipos

? Netafim

? Hydropoint

? Manna Irrigation

? Stevens Water Monitoring

? Delta-T Devices

? Calsense

? Skydrop

? Aquaspy

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart irrigation market segmentation focuses on Component, System, Application, and Region.

By Component

? Controllers

? ET-Based (Evapotranspiration)

? Soil Sensor-Based

? Sensors

o Soil Moisture Sensors

o Temperature Sensors

o Rain/Freeze Sensors

o Fertigation Sensors

o Others

? Water Flow Meters

? Others

By System Type

? Weather-based

? Sensor-based

By Application

? Agricultural

o Greenhouses

o Open-fields

? Non-Agricultural

o Residential

o Turf & Landscape

o Golf Courses

o Others

Request Full Report@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1036

By Regional Outlook

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1036

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/