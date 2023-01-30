Cattle Feed Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The global cattle feed market size was US$ 75.3 billion in 2021. The global cattle feed market is forecast to grow to US$ 107.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Commercial cattle feed is combined directly with feed concentrate or raw ingredients before being fed to the animals. Compound feed, according to the FAO, is “a natural, fresh, or preserved product of vegetable or animal origin, or a product created from the manufacturing of that product.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing cases of disease outbreaks are driving the need to raise emphasis on animal health. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global livestock feed market during the forecast period. In addition, the rapidly rising demand for milk and dairy products in developing countries will upsurge the demand for cattle feed in the coming years.

Growing industrialization and rising livestock opportunity will also benefit the cattle feed market during the analysis period.

Increased industrialization of livestock production has resulted from a growing population and the need to meet the nutritional and taste needs of the population in developing countries like China and India. Thus, it will benefit the cattle feed market during the analysis period.

Cattle ranching has always been a backyard activity in wealthy countries. As a result of rising demand and a better understanding of the economies of scale that come with keeping larger herds, cattle husbandry in these countries has begun to shift. The introduction of modern management practices, such as the use of compound feed in appropriate dosages, will result from increased cattle husbandry industrialization. This is likely to enhance the growth of the cow feed market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with cattle feed may limit the growth of the cattle feed market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for milk and other dairy products remained the same throughout the pandemic period. Moreover, demand for high nutritional food increased during the pandemic, which upsurged the demand for the cattle feed.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the cattle feed market. It is majorly due to the increasing meat consumption, mainly in the US. Furthermore, stringent regulations to maintain the meat quality will contribute to the growth of the cattle feed market. The Asia-Pacific cattle feed market will also hold a significant share due to the high population and growing meat consumption.

Competitors in the Market

? BASF SE

? DSM

? Cargill, Inc.

? ADM Animal Nutrition

? Kemin Industries, Inc.

? Biomin Holding GmbH

? Nutreco

? Land O’Lakes, Inc.

? Farmer’s Grain Company

? United Farmers Cooperative

? DE HEUS. ALL

? Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cattle feed market segmentation focuses on Animal Type, Ingredient, and Region.

By Animal Type

? Dairy Cattle

? Beef Cattle

? Other Cattle Types

By Ingredient

? Cereals

? Cakes and Mixes

? Food Wastages

? Feed Additives

? Other Ingredients

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

