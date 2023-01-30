Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to announce new, less restrictive indoor mask rules

Masks will only be required at places designated on list

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/30 18:09
Taiwan to announce new, less restrictive indoor mask rules

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Victor Wang (王必勝) said on Monday (Jan. 30) that less restrictive new indoor mask rules will be announced this week.

Yahoo News reported the CECC recently said that the future loosening of the indoor mask mandate will be geared towards only requiring masking at certain listed places, such as medical institutions, long-term care facilities, and confined spaces of public transport. Wearing a mask will not be mandatory in other places.

Wang added that the new indoor mask rules to be announced this week will include the implementation date and details. Additionally, the CECC is also considering making changes to other COVID-19-related policies such as the current 0+7 self health management program for travelers entering Taiwan, quarantine rules for COVID patients, COVID reporting definitions, and recategorizing COVID as a category four notifiable disease to reflect lowered health risks.
indoor mask rules
indoor mask mandate
CECC
Central Epidemic Command Center
Victor Wang
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan adds 27,105 local COVID cases
Taiwan adds 27,105 local COVID cases
2023/01/29 14:30
Taiwan adds 27,159 local COVID cases, plans to stop publishing daily figures
Taiwan adds 27,159 local COVID cases, plans to stop publishing daily figures
2023/01/28 15:10
Taiwan's CECC reports 24,350 new COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC reports 24,350 new COVID cases
2023/01/27 14:20
Taiwan reports 18,934 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 18,934 local COVID cases
2023/01/26 14:25
Taiwan reports 16,329 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 16,329 local COVID cases
2023/01/25 14:13