Taiwan to announce new, less restrictive indoor mask rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Victor Wang (王必勝) said on Monday (Jan. 30) that less restrictive new indoor mask rules will be announced this week.

Yahoo News reported the CECC recently said that the future loosening of the indoor mask mandate will be geared towards only requiring masking at certain listed places, such as medical institutions, long-term care facilities, and confined spaces of public transport. Wearing a mask will not be mandatory in other places.

Wang added that the new indoor mask rules to be announced this week will include the implementation date and details. Additionally, the CECC is also considering making changes to other COVID-19-related policies such as the current 0+7 self health management program for travelers entering Taiwan, quarantine rules for COVID patients, COVID reporting definitions, and recategorizing COVID as a category four notifiable disease to reflect lowered health risks.