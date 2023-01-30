Military deploys Skybow, Patriot missiles to northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Skybow and Patriot missiles have been deployed in northern Taiwan to strengthen the region’s air defense, CNA cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.

Since the Taiwan military retired its last two battalions of HAWK missiles last year, it has used its Skybow III and Patriot missiles to maintain air defense capabilities, the source said. They emphasized that the anti-aircraft missiles are not deployed in a single location, but are mobile.

The Air Force’s Skybow battalions, in the north, are responsible for regional air defense operations. During peacetime, troops train to maintain combat readiness, but if an enemy strikes, the unit will move to a tactical position and jump into action.

The Air Force Command said the movement of units is based on the threat of the enemy and the need for defensive operations that are carefully planned to ensure national security. It did not comment on specifics of troop deployment or missions.

In December, the U.S. offered to sell up to 100 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related equipment to Taiwan. The proposal was made under the provisions of a 2010 sale and would have a value of approximately US$2.81 billion (NT$86 billion), according to a State Department notice obtained by Bloomberg News.

This new sale is considered an enhancement to the previous deal.

In addition to the newer missiles, the sale would also include M903 Launcher modification kits, training missile rounds, and software upgrades to accommodate the new missiles. The advanced Patriot missiles will augment Taiwan’s existing stockpile “to improve its missile defense capability, defend its territorial integrity, and deter threats for regional stability, the notice said.