Global Power Tools Market by Type, Product, Size, End-User – Forecast to 2030

Power Tools Market Report Explain how the market has changed over the Years.

Global Power Tools Market is expected to reach USD 57.35 billion by 2030, which was USD 37.59 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Power tools are those semiconductor tools which are used for wide range of industrial applications when actuated by additional power source. Circular saws, sanders, grinders, routers, jigsaws, drills, hammer-drills and numerous others are examples of power tools. A power tool is actuated by an additional mechanism and power source other than the solely manual labour used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools are internal combustion engines, electric motor and compressed air.

Drivers

Increasing demand of power tools in the automotive and manufacturing industries

With the increase in demand for power tools in the manufacturing and automotive industries, the power tools market is anticipated to develop exponentially. Furthermore, the power tools find their massive usages in assembly lines and automotive production, thereby supporting the jobs with faster results. It also aids a lot in minimalizing the overall time period that it takes to complete the whole task within the specified time frame.

Growing usage of power tools in various applications and functionalities

The power tools are extensively used in several functionalities and applications such as repair and maintenance, DIY, assembly and production lines and many other packaging jobs. These power tools delver better efficiency and handling in terms of many operations and also aid to minimize the time, thus meeting the many requirements of the labour. Furthermore, it helps a lot in terms of both gaining productivity and profitability. These are some of the major factors that are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/ Challenges

High costs associated with power tools

There are certain problems that are restraining the growth of power tools market. Some of the major factors which are restraining the growth of power tools such as high costs of maintenance of the moving parts. Furthermore, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials which are needed to build the power materials are also hampering the overall market growth during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

The Power Tools market report covers the Top Players:

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Segmentation of the Power Tools Market:

These are the main product categories included in the Power Tools market report:

Electric Power Tool

Pneumatic Power Tool

Hydraulic and Other Power Tool

Application in the Power Tools market report:

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Other

Segment Percentage By Country And Region, Power Tools 2023

Geographically, there are five regions that make up the global Power Tools market: North America (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

– North American country-level analyses include the U.S., Canada, and the Rest of North America. Analyze and forecast Power Tools for Europe, including markets from the U.K. through France and Germany. Asia Pacific includes India, China and Japan, as well as the Rest of Asia Pacific. Market analysis and forecast for the Middle East & Africa include South Africa, GCC countries, and the Rest Of The Middle East & Africa. The South American market Power Tools is divided into Brazil (and the Rest of South America).

The purpose of this Power Tools market study :

1) Give insight into market growth factors. Analyze the market for Power Tools’ based on different factors such as price analysis, supply chains analysis, and five intercom analysis.

2) This report Provides forecasts and detailed analysis of the global Power Tools Market.

3) This report Provides a country-level analysis of the market for the current size of the Power Tools Market as well as future growth.

4) This report provides country-level market analyses of the segment by product type, application, and sub-segments.

5) This report Establishes historical revenues and future revenue for market segments or sub-segments that relate to four major geographic areas and their respective countries: North America (Europe), Asia (Asia), and North America.

6) This report Monitor and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures or strategic alliances.

