Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival opens in Taipei this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival will open along a trail beside the Neigou River in Neihu, Taipei at 7 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 3) and run through Feb. 28, according to a press release issued by the Parks and Street Lights Office on Monday.

The Cherry Tree blossoms along the trail have bloomed earlier this year than in the past and are almost in full bloom, the office said. This year light themed art installations will be displayed at the venue as a complement to the cherry blossoms.

According to the office, a borough chief and volunteers planted around 300 cherry trees along the trail, including Taiwan cherry, yae sakura, showa sakura, and yoshino sakura.

The cherry blossoms are especially beautiful when they are lit up at night, the office said. It urged the public to take in the beauty of the cherry blossoms at night during the Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival.

The venue is at Lane 61, Kangle Street (Lohas Park), Neihu District, Taipei City. For more information, check out the Flowers in Taipei website.

Public transportation:

Taipei MRT: Disembark at Donghu Station. Lohas Park is roughly 10 minutes away on foot.

Bus: The park is a two-minute walk from the Donghu Community bus stop, which is serviced by Bus Nos. 53, 281, 287, 630, 646, S1, BR19, BL12, and BL51.

It is a five-minute walk from the Donghu Elementary School bus stop, which is serviced by Bus Nos. 203, 284, 629, 677, 711, 896, 903, BL36, BR19, R2, and the Neihu Line.



A promotion video for 2022 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival. (YouTube, Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office video)



Cherry blossoms along the Neigou River Trail in Neihu, Taipei. (Parks and Street Lights Office photos)