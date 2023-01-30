Japan: Two skiers presumed dead after avalanche

Two men have been found after getting caught in an avalanche and are presumed dead, police from central Japan's Nagano region said Monday.

Police official Tomohiro Kushibiki told AFP news agency that they were trying to confirm their identities and nationalities.

Authorities said both men were found in "cardio-respiratory arrest." The term is commonly used in Japan before the death can be confirmed by a doctor.

What do we know so far about the avalanche?

The two men and 11 other skiers and snowboarders had gone outside patrolled areas of a ski resort in Otari village.

Kushibiki said five of them were hit by the avalanche, and three were able to climb down themselves. The remaining members also made it safely back.

A cold snap in Japan had blanketed much of the country in snow, including the ski destination of Nagano. An avalanche and snow warning have currently been issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency for the area.

