Japan should have larger role in protecting world peace, says Taiwan envoy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan should have a larger role in protecting global peace, Taiwan Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) said in an interview with Taiwan Voice on Sunday (Jan. 29).

Hsieh pointed out the Japanese constitution emphasizes pacifism and said the country that suffered the atomic bombing is most qualified to play a leading role in protecting world peace, Liberty Times reported.

Japan should be more confident, the representative said, adding that the country is not hegemonistic but a pacifist leader. Hsieh said that "pacifism without strength is a tragedy," because only through strength can one uphold peace.

He emphasized that peace is the core interest of the international community, while China has always said Taiwan is its core interest. The world must understand, "communism is a force without love, but peace is a force with love."

Regarding Taiwan-Japan ties, Hsieh said the two nations are often said to have a “shared future," but should actually be considered called a "community of peace," per Liberty Times. The friendly relations between Taiwan and neighboring countries such as Japan are few, he said, but they can be used as a model of peace and be extended to the world.

Hsieh previously said it makes sense that Tokyo has identified China as the biggest challenge to its national security following the Chinese military exercises in August, which was a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Beijing can easily fire missiles into Japan's EEZ under the pretense of military exercises, he said.