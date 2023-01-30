Biosimilar Market Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Biosimilar Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.
Global Biosimilars Market worth USD 3 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 58.40 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 52.77% from 2016 to 2022.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the biosimilars market by the following segments:
Biosimilars Market, by Product Types
Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins
Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
Recombinant Peptides
Biosimilars Market, by Applications
Oncology
Blood Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Autoimmune Diseases
Others
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the biosimilars market include:
Amgen Inc.
Astra Zeneca, Plc.
Biocon Ltd.
Pfizer, Inc.
Novartis International AG
STADA Arzneimittel AG
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
What our reviews offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic hints for the new entrants
- Covers market facts for 2022, until 2030
- Market tendencies (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, funding opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic pointers in key enterprise segments based totally on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key frequent trends
- Company profiling with specified strategies, financials, and current developments
- Supply chain tendencies mapping the modern day technological advancements
