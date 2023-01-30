Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Molecular Diagnostics Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.
Molecular Diagnostics Market is worth USD 5.44 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 11.04 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2014 to 2022.
Along with R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale, the studies also include major strategic trends.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the molecular diagnostics market by the following segments:
Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Products
Reagents and Consumables
Instruments and Systems
Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technologies
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Immunochemical Technologies
Microarrays
Sequencing
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
Other Technologies
Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Applications
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Genetic Screening and Testing
Blood Screening
Microbiology
Other Applications
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the molecular diagnostics market include:
Abbott
Danaher Corporation
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BioMerieux S.A.
Grifols International, S.A.
Hologic Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Siemens AG
Sysmex Corporation
