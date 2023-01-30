Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Molecular Diagnostics Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

Molecular Diagnostics Market is worth USD 5.44 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 11.04 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2014 to 2022.

The business report analysis includes R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the molecular diagnostics market by the following segments:

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Products

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments and Systems

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technologies

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunochemical Technologies

Microarrays

Sequencing

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Applications

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Screening and Testing

Blood Screening

Microbiology

Other Applications

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the molecular diagnostics market include:

Abbott

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux S.A.

Grifols International, S.A.

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

