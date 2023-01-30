Medical Robotics Market Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Medical Robotics Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

Medical Robotics Market is worth USD 5.38 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 14.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.Along with R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale, the studies also include major strategic trends.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the medical robotics market by the following segments:

Medical Robotics Market, by Products

Robotic Systems

Surgical Robots

Laparoscopy Surgical Robotic Systems

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Orthopedic Robotic Systems

Steerable Robotic Systems

Robotic Systems for Rehabilitation Services

Assistive Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Orthotics Robots

Prosthetic Robots

Exoskeletons

Robotic Systems for Hospitals and Pharmacies

Telemedicine Robots

I.V. Robots

Pharmacy Robots

Instruments and Accessories

Medical Robotics Market, by Applications

Laparoscopy

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Rehabilitation

Other Applications

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Aethon Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Hocoma AG

Intouch Health Technologies, Inc.

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Hansen Medical, Inc.

Varian Medical System, Inc.

Medtech SA

Titan Medical Inc.

ReWalk Robotics

Medrobotics Corporation

KUKA Roboter GmbH

Kinova, Myomo Inc.

Transenterix, Inc.

