Medical Robotics Market Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2030

Medical Robotics Market is worth USD 5.38 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 14.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2016 to 2022.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the medical robotics market by the following segments:
Medical Robotics Market, by Products
Robotic Systems
Surgical Robots
Laparoscopy Surgical Robotic Systems
Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
Orthopedic Robotic Systems
Steerable Robotic Systems
Robotic Systems for Rehabilitation Services
Assistive Robots
Therapeutic Robots
Orthotics Robots
Prosthetic Robots
Exoskeletons
Robotic Systems for Hospitals and Pharmacies
Telemedicine Robots
I.V. Robots
Pharmacy Robots
Instruments and Accessories
Medical Robotics Market, by Applications
Laparoscopy
Cardiology
Neurology
Orthopedics
Rehabilitation
Other Applications
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Aethon Inc.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
Hocoma AG
Intouch Health Technologies, Inc.
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Hansen Medical, Inc.
Varian Medical System, Inc.
Medtech SA
Titan Medical Inc.
ReWalk Robotics
Medrobotics Corporation
KUKA Roboter GmbH
Kinova, Myomo Inc.
Transenterix, Inc.
