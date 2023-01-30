Cloud Infrastructure Market Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Cloud Infrastructure Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.
Cloud Infrastructure Market worth USD 17.61 Billion in 2016 and Expected To Reach USD 66.46 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.77% between 2016 and 2022.
Along with R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale, the studies also include major strategic trends.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the cloud infrastructure market by the following segments:
Cloud infrastructure Market, by Deployment Models
Private
Public
Hybrid
Cloud Infrastructure Market, by Components
Networks
Storage System
Servers
Cloud Infrastructure Market, by End-users
BFSI
Telecom& IT
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government & Education
Others
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the cloud infrastructure market include:
Amazon.com, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Google, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.
AT&T Inc.
Red Hat, Inc.
Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
VMware, Inc.
What our reviews offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic hints for the new entrants
- Covers market facts for 2022, until 2030
- Market tendencies (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, funding opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic pointers in key enterprise segments based totally on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key frequent trends
- Company profiling with specified strategies, financials, and current developments
- Supply chain tendencies mapping the modern day technological advancements
