Augmented Reality Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2030

Global Augmented Reality Market worth USD 4.10 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 124.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 76.6% from 2016 to 2022.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the augmented reality market by the following segments:
Augmented Reality Market, by Component
Sensors
Integrated Circuits
Micro-Controllers & Processors
Displays
Software
Augmented Reality Market, by Product
Smart Phones Apps
Eye Glasses
Contact Lenses
Head Mounted Displays
Head Up Displays
Augmented Reality Market, by Application
Gaming
Media
Education & Training
Healthcare
Architecture & Building Design
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Digital Marketing
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the augmented reality market include:
Google, Inc.
Blipper.com Ltd.
Metaio GmbH
Microsoft Corporation
Sony Corporation
Samsung
Qualcomm, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.
