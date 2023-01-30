In-Flight Connectivity Market Analysis, Share, Opportunity, Competition and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the In-Flight Connectivity Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

In-Flight Connectivity Market is worth USD 2.45 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints. Along with R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale, the studies also include major strategic trends.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the in-flight connectivity market by the following segments:

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Type

Hardware

Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Hardware

Antenna

Wireless LAN Controller

Wireless Access Point

Wireless Hotspot Gateway

Other Connectivity Hardware

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Service

Entertainment Service

Connectivity Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Connectivity Service

Consulting Service

Network Designing and Planning Service

Integration and Implementation Service

Repair and Maintenance Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Technology

Air-to-ground Technology

Satellite Technology

Ka-band Technology

Ku-band Technology

SwiftBroadband Technology

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the in-flight connectivity market include:

Gogo, Inc.

ViaSat, Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

Thales Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

SITA

Panasonic Corporation

Thinkom Solutions, Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

EchoStar Corporation

