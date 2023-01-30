Commercial Drone (UAV) Market Insights, Demand and Supply 2022-2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Commercial Drone (UAV) Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.
Commercial Drone (UAV) Market worth USD 1.06 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2016 to 2022.
The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints. Along with R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale, the studies also include major strategic trends.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the commercial drone (UAV) market by the following segments:
Commercial Drone Market, by Type
Hardware
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Hybrid
Nano
Software
Data management & analytics
Imaging
Other
Services
Commercial Drone Market, by Industry
Agriculture
Energy & Utility
Mining
Engineering & Construction
Research & Education
Other Industries
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the commercial drone (UAV) market include:
Parrot S.A
3D Robotics, Inc
DJI
PrecisionHawk Inc.
AeroVironment, Inc.
DroneDeploy
Airware, Inc.
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Delair-Tech SAS
Insitu, Inc.
What our reviews offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic hints for the new entrants
- Covers market facts for 2022, until 2030
- Market tendencies (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, funding opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic pointers in key enterprise segments based totally on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key frequent trends
- Company profiling with specified strategies, financials, and current developments
- Supply chain tendencies mapping the modern day technological advancements
