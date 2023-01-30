Taiwan adds 22,138 local COVID cases, says new guidelines to be unveiled this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 22,138 local COVID cases on Monday (Jan. 30), with 153 imported cases and 30 deaths, on the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The number of local cases increased by 107% from the same day last week, when limited health and testing services were offered by departments during the holiday.

The center also reported a new MIS-C case of a 5-year-old girl, who had the second longest interval between initial exposure and developing MIS-C recorded in the country. Meanwhile, the center said BA.2.75 has become the primary Omicron variant found among sampled local infections last week, and XBB.1.5 was not detected in last week's sampling.

When asked if the center would lift the indoor mask mandate, as suggested by the center earlier this month, head of the CECC Victor Wang (王必勝) said the decision and latest disease control guidelines would be made known this week.

Local cases

Local cases included 9,995 males and 12,138 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of five cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 4,109 cases, 2,799 in Taoyuan City, 2,772 in Taichung City, 2,492 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,936 in Taipei City, 1,601 in Tainan City, 1,033 in Changhua County, 873 in Hsinchu County, 603 in Miaoli County, 546 in Hsinchu City, 537 in Pingtung County, 482 in Keelung City, 452 in Yunlin County, 377 in Nantou County, 376 in Yilan County, 294 in Hualien County, 291 in Chiayi County, 193 in Chiayi City, 158 in Taitung County, 126 in Kinmen County, 82 in Penghu County, and six in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 71 males and 82 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 30 deaths included 17 males and 13 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 27 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 18 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,505,551 cases, of which 9,457,099 were local and 48,398 were imported. So far, 16,276 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.