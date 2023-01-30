Taiwan's Wai'ao Tiangoing Temple holds surf session with gods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wai'ao Beach in Toucheng Township is a popular place for surfers, and now a nearby Tiangong Temple has got in on the action through a special blessing activity.

Founded in 1962, Wai'ao’s Tianggong Temple is dedicated to the Jade Emperor, otherwise known as "Tiangong" or "God of Heaven." Each year the deity is celebrated on the eighth day of the Lunar New Year through a hot ember walking ceremony on a nearby beach coinciding with Tiangong's birthday.

This year was quite different as on Sunday (Jan. 29), Tiangong not only enjoyed a trial by fire, but also one by sea as it went out into choppy waters on twin surfboards, offering blessings to fishermen in the area, tourists, and fellow surfers.



Surf's up for local Tiangoing dieties. (Facebook, 江秀霞 photo)

Li Deng-hsien (李燈賢) executive director of Wai’ao Tiangong Temple, said the annual fire walk undertaken by celebrants each year was a tad monotonous. As such, he wanted to incorporate the growing popularity of surfing into the annual celebration.

In recent years, Wai’ao has become the northern equivalent of Kenting when it comes to attracting surfers from around Taiwan. Adding surfing to the annual Tiangong celebration is intended to involve the local community.

Li said the idea of taking the “Lord of Heaven” surfing came to him on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year (Jan.26). He received a vote of affirmation after the lunar new year, and he got approval by tossing moon blocks, getting three positive affirmations in a row.

The sea was calm when the ceremony began at 11:55 a.m. and the temple committee was able to recruit more than 20 young people from Toucheng, aged between 9 and 20 years old. They helped with the surfing mission for two statues of the deities Datiangong and Santiangong, which were secured to the front of long boards with ropes.

By all accounts, it was a straightforward surfing session, with a few modest waves being caught and everyone having a great time. After the surf session, followers carried the two deities across hot coals.

Tiangong deities were treated to a quick fire walk. (Facebook, 江秀霞 photo)

After returning to shore, a smoking hot fire pit was prepared with a palanquin carried by barefoot supporters taking part in a fire walk ceremony at 5 p.m. accompanied by song and dance. Tiangong followers typically help the the "Lord of Heaven” pass over charcoal coals to pray for blessings and the safety of all living beings.

Following the ceremony, Li conducted yet another divination session, finding that Tiangong was indeed satisfied with the worship as the toss of moon blocks resulted in three consecutive affirmations.

Li added he would consider another surfing session with the gods next year.