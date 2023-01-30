Big C and DHL Supply Chain Thailand deploys electric trucks to reduce carbon emissions

Both companies are striving for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and prioritize green operations as part of their ESG agenda

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 30 January 2023 - In a joint effort to drive a greener supply chain, Big C Supercenter, "The Thai Retailer with Customers at its Heart" the leading grocery retailer in Thailand, and DHL Supply Chain Thailand, the global market leader in contract logistics, have announced the deployment of electric trucks for product distribution, from the Big C Wangnoi Distribution Center to Big C branches in Bangkok as an initial stage. In the near future, other types of electric trucks are being considered for the fleet to transport Big C products to stores in various locations.The partnership between Big C and DHL Supply Chain Thailand is centered on their mutual goal to reduce carbon footprint. This deployment of electric trucks represents yet another significant step forward in their collaborative effort to build a sustainable supply chain. The trucks are powered by 100 percent electricity.Aswin Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer and President of BJC Big C said, "BJC Big C operates business in parallel with creating a sound economy and good quality of life for the community and society. The company aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This year, Big C has joined forces with DHL Supply Chain Thailand to have electric vehicles (EV) to transport and distribute goods to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and to focus on becoming a green logistics organization. Big C will pilot the use of electric trucks to transport and distribute goods at three Big C branches in Bangkok, namely Big C Saphan Khwai, Big C Ratchada, and Big C Ratchadamri. We plan to expand routes and increase the number of vehicles in the long term in Bangkok and other provinces. This collaboration is a joint drive to create an environmentally sustainable supply chain."Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, stated, "We are very pleased to join Big C on this journey as we have shared values and vision for protecting the planet and improving people's lives. DHL Supply Chain aspires to be a leader and is committed to being a responsible logistics partner in creating a sustainable future in the region. We have been supporting Big C for the past 20 years and currently deliver their products to over 1,800 stores nationwide. We hope to help them advance their supply chain operations by providing clean, green, and safe solutions to achieve environmental sustainability goals."The electric trucks will be managed by the DHL Connected Control Tower, which utilizes advanced technologies such as the Paragon Route Optimization System, Transport Management System, Telematics, and the MySupplyChain digital platform to maximize transport efficiency.Scott Gerrie, Transport Vice President of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, added, "Our transport team is constantly looking for innovative ways to help customers lower carbon emissions. Apart from the current EV trucks, we are also looking to install Trailar solar mats on the EV fleet and use fuel additives for internal combustion engine trucks to reduce carbon emissions. We hope to provide greater impact in the future by increasing fleet innovation and utilization within our own fleet and those of our sub-contractors."Hashtag: #DHLSupplyChainThailand

