Taiwan envoy to US confident in bilateral ties

Hsiao Bi-khim says relations have progressed despite Chinese threat, pandemic

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/30 12:12
Taiwan envoy to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim attends TAFNC banquet. (Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) expressed confidence in Taiwan-U.S. relations at the 50th annual banquet of the Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California (TAFC) on Saturday (Jan. 28).

Hsiao said that in the two years since she took up her role as representative, she has overcome many challenges and made progress in many areas including Taiwan’s national security, Taiwan-U.S. economic cooperation, and expanding Taiwan's international space despite China's threat and the pandemic, CNA reported.

Hsiao said the U.S. Congress, regardless of party affiliation, is willing to further support Taiwan's international engagement. She mentioned that last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to help Taiwan regain its status as an observer in the World Health Organization.

The representative pledged to continue working with the overseas Taiwanese community to deepen Taiwan-U.S. relations. As for whether President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) have plans to visit or transit in the U.S. this year, she said that no notification has been received yet.

This year's banquet is the first physical event since the beginning of the pandemic. Both Tsai and Lai sent well wishes to the federation via pre-recorded videos. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano, and Vice Mayor Evelyn Chua attended the event, according to TAFNC.
Taiwan
Hsiao Bi-khim
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California

