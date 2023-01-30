Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC to implement flexible work schedule for staff

Hsinchu Science Park’s chronic traffic congestion could ease as TSMC staggers work times

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/30 11:38
A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. Picture taken August 31, 2018. ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Going back to work after the Lunar New Year holiday will become just a little easier for employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) working at the Hsinchu Science Park.

In addition to handing out bonuses equaling 3.8 months salary for employees with just one year of service, to 30 months pay for those with lengthy tenure, TSMC will soon address employee welfare issues by implementing "flexible work schedules" with trial operations beginning in February, according to a Liberty Times report.

The program will help ease traffic that commuters face when traveling to and from the Hsinchu Science Park, with full implementation expected in the second half of 2023 as TSMC’s Human Resources Department is still working on details of a comprehensive flexible work schedule.

The semiconductor manufacturer conducted a survey of employee willingness to participate in a flexible work schedule at the end of last year, finding many receptive to the plan due to frequent traffic jams commuting to work, while others needed flexibility due to picking up and dropping children off at school and daycare.

Currently, TSMC is expected to try out three different start times for certain departments, such as research and development, which will give staff the opportunity to arrive at work at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:30 a.m. Those starting work at 7:30 a.m. can leave work at 4:30 p.m.

At the moment, there are some 170,000 employees working across many different companies at Hsinchu Science Park. The large number of commuters puts a strain on local roads in surrounding areas such as Zhubei and Hukou, stretching what could be a 10-minute commute in non-peak hours to around 60 minutes during rush hours.

TSMC will be the first large manufacturer in the park to implement flexible staff scheduling, according to the Allied Association for Science Park Industries Secretary-General Hander Chang (張致遠). He hoped the plan would reduce traffic jams, stating other solutions such as new traffic construction projects would take too long to help with congestion.

Furthermore, the National Science Council, Hsinchu County Government, and Hsinchu City Government will work together to formulate other measures to help manufacturers implement scheduling which reduces traffic, alleviating one of the biggest headaches for staff working at the science park.
