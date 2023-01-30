Avery Dennison wins AsiaStar 2022 award for AD CleanFlake

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 January 2023 - Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, has emerged as the winner under the 'Eco-Package' category at the AsiaStar 2022 awards.



Avery Dennison CleanFlake™ collection

Accredited by the Asian Packaging Federation, the AsiaStar Awards are given in recognition of excellence in packaging design in terms of innovation, functionality, graphic appeal, efficiency and environmental performance.



Avery Dennison has been awarded the best environmentally sustainable package for its AD CleanFlake solution. The AD CleanFlake adhesive technology enables the recycling of both polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packaging to help brands meet sustainability targets, comply with regulations, and increase the availability of recycled plastic, resulting in less landfill waste.



During PET recycling, the adhesive deactivates to allow the label to separate cleanly from the container, leaving the plastic free of adhesive residue. During coloured HDPE recycling, the label stays attached, but does not compromise the resulting plastic pellets, due to its mono-material feature.



AD CleanFlake is a part of Sustainable ADvantage, the Avery Dennison portfolio of sustainable label solutions. Learn more at label.averydennison.com.



About Avery Dennison Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

