TECNO unveils ‘Pioneers – Beyond Extraordinary’, a campaign featuring Indians who have made their mark globally

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 30 January 2023 - TECNO, an innovative technology brand recently launched the Phantom X2 series, making its entry into the premium segment. To mark the launch of Phantom X2 Pro in India, designed to redefine your smartphone experience, the brand has unveiled a campaign Pioneers Beyond Extraordinary, featuring Indians who have marked their name on the global map from the field of cosmetics, music, literature, art, and fashion.



The campaign through a series of videos showcases the journey of five industry pioneers, their story from being ordinary to becoming an inspiration. Talking in details about the campaign, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India said, PHANTOM X2 Pro offers the World's First Retractable portrait camera, providing beyond-the-extraordinary experience to customers for whom their smartphone is the primary gadget for professional photography on the go."



Stalwarts featured in the campaign include Diipa, founder of indē wild; Arjuna, a world-famous Bollywood composer; Ann, a bestselling author and social activist; Dev, a versatile Gen-Z pioneer and Ajmal, a fashion entrepreneur.



Diipa Büller-Khosla, is the leading Indian Global fashion and beauty influencer who is settled in Amsterdam. She is the founder of the international cosmetics brand indē wild. And also runs the NGO Post for Change, which brings together the immense reach of social media influencers, their online platforms, the online generation, and the power of social media to achieve social change. She invites the celebrities around the world to speak out for India.



Arjuna Harjai is a Bollywood composer, singer, and YouTube Million creator. Relocating to the UK, he makes India's voice heard in the world through music.



Ann D'Silva, a bestselling Indian author in Istanbul and pioneering social activist who focuses on women's empowerment, represents the voice of modern India in the world.



Dev Raiyani, a pioneer of Indian Gen-Z, is a creator, musician, and also expert in software programming, making the world feel the power of his generation.



Ajmal Khan, a model who debuted in India but then came to Dubai alone to establish his own brand, has successfully made his way to the international stage and become an Indian fashion entrepreneur.



Excelling in different fields Indian elites are influencing the world in various ways with creativity. From the ordinary to the elite, from the elite to the legend, PHANTOM shares the pioneering spirit of elites and will keep moving forward.



The highlighted key segment-first features, like the World's first retractable portrait lens for pure optical bokeh; the World's first MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset based on 4-nanometer fabrication and the World's first moon-crated inspired camera design.



TECNO is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With brand essence "Stop at Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals. TECNO's portfolio in over 60 emerging markets across the world. For more information, please visit https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/



Hashtag: #TECNO



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.