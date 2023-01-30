Chiefs lose CB Sneed to head injury in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol on the fourth play of the AFC title game Sunday night after he went low to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine and remained on the turf.

The Chiefs also lost wide receiver Kadarius Toney later in the first half when he twisted his ankle making a cut. He was questionable to return.

Sneed's helmet and shoulder appeared to hit Perine's knee as he stopped him for a 6-yard gain. Sneed lay motionless for a moment, then rolled over onto his back and was checked out by trainers before eventually walking off the field.

The Chiefs announced in the second quarter that Sneed was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Sneed typically defends the opposing slot receiver, and that means Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo planned to have him cover dangerous Bengals pass catcher Ja'Marr Chase much of the night. His injury also meant the Chiefs would be relying on three rookie cornerbacks — Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Josh Williams.

Sneed picked off three passes, forced three fumbles and also had 3 1/2 sacks this season.

