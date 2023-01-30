Deen scores 21 to lead Bradley to 83-76 victory over UIC

CHICAGO (AP) — Duke Deen had 21 points to lead Bradley to an 83-76 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.

Deen shot 5 for 10 from the floor (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (15-8, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast pitched in with 15 points and eight boards. Zek Montgomery finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Jace Carter tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Flames (9-14, 1-11), who lost for a ninth straight time. Jalen Jackson added 15 points and Filip Skobalj scored 14.

Bradley took the lead with 10:45 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-28 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bradley hosts Southern Illinois while UIC visits Illinois State.

___

