UK PM Rishi Sunak fires top Conservative amid tax scandal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi from his government on Sunday, amid a scandal over Zahawi's tax affairs.

Zahawi engaged in 'serious breach' of ministerial rules

Zahawi was sacked from his position in the cabinet as a minister without portfolio. In a letter to Zahawi posted on social media, Sunak said a probe into Zawahi's tax affairs revealed a "serious breach" of ministerial code.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty Government," Sunak said.

The UK prime minister, who is also a Conservative, said he was forced to act after he pledged his government "would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level."

Zahawi is believed to have omitted information about his tax dealings when he was in charge of the Treasury last year. He served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from July 2022 to September 2022, during the final months of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Zahawi is the founder of polling website and data analytics company YouGov. He had earlier sold some £27 million ($33.4 million, €30.7 million) in YouGov shares, with the UK's tax office launching a probe into the sale in April 2021.

Zahawi is believe to omitted information about the sale when he was appointed to the Treasury over a year later. He settled the tax dispute last September, and was hit with a late payment fine of around £5 million by the HRMC tax office.

Laurie Magnus, who serves as Sunak's independent ethics adviser, issued a report on Zahawi's dealings and said the former Treasury chief failed "to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behavior."

Zahawi criticizes media coverage, touts political achievements

The outgoing minister has previously said his behavior was "careless and not deliberate." In his response to Sunak's letter, Zahawi did not cite the controversy surrounding his tax affairs but criticized the media's coverage of the scandal.

Zahawi, an Iraqi Kurd who was born in Baghdad, said his political success in recent years "reaffirms my belief in the greatness and compassion or our nation."

He touted his achievements in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines in the UK during the pandemic and also his work during the mourning period for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite Sunak's decision to fire him, Zahawi said he would continue to be supportive of the current prime minister. Zahawi currently represents Stratford upon Avon in the UK parliament.

Sunak is under pressure to avoid turbulence in his government ahead of critical general elections in 2025. Instability and scandals under the previous Conservative governments of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson has led to the opposition Labour Party gaining in public opinion polls.

