India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

The heavily forested district of Naryanpur in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh is one of the most sparsely populated in India — with about 140,000 inhabitants in an area of 4,650 square kilometers. Many villages, such as Kodoli, are at least 16 kilometers (9 miles) from passable roads. This poses major challenges for locals, especially when it comes to medical care.