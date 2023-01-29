Alexa
Avian flu outbreak at southwestern Taiwan poultry farm results in 22,000 culled chickens

Taiwan confirms 14 bird flu, culling cases in poultry farms across the country so far this year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/29 20:55
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pathogenic avian influenza H5N2 subtype outbreak at a poultry farm in Gukeng Township, Yunlin County was reported on Saturday (Jan. 29), resulting in the culling of 22,000 chickens.

The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said in a press release on Saturday that the farm voluntarily reported the H5N2 subtype, highly pathogenic avian influenza, CNA reported. According to standard operating procedures, Yunlin's Animal Disease Control Center carried out culling operations and supervised the farm as it completed the cleaning and disinfection of the site.

The Bureau said that according to statistics from this year so far, there have been 14 confirmed bird flu and culling cases in poultry farms across the country, including 12 chicken and two geese farms, per CNA.
H5N2
avian influenza
poultry

