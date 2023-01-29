New Taipei sets up light installations in Pingxi to promote local tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Light art installations have been set up at three locations in New Taipei City's Pingxi District to boost local tourism, the city's Tourism and Travel Department said in a press release on Friday (Jan. 27).

According to the department, the art installations will be displayed from now until Feb. 28 at the Jingtong Electronic Sky Lantern Hall, the stairway to Pingxi Railway Station, and the entrance to the Shifen Scenic Area. They will be lit up nightly from 5-10 p.m.

In addition to the art installations, the department recommends the public take the Taiwan Railway’s Pingxi branch line from Ruifang Railway Station and tour the train stops of Dahua, Shifen, Wanggu, Lingjiao, Pingxi, and Jingtong, each of which have their own distinct attractions.

For example, Dahua has a unique geological landscape of potholes on the riverbed of the Keelung River near Dahua Train Station, the department said.

Shifen Old Street, on the other hand, is famous for trains passing in front of the street houses. The Shifen settlement was formed along the railway, which was originally built for coal mining in the Pingxi area in the early days of Pingxi District.

After the coal mining industry wound down, the old street was preserved, and it became a tourist hotspot over time.

Those who like to be close to nature are highly recommended to visit the Shifen Waterfall, which is known as Taiwan's own Niagara Falls, the department said. There are many viewing platforms for the public to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the waterfall.

Built along a sloping hillside, the narrow Pingxi Old Street, flanked by classic two-story buildings, gives a feeling of quaintness and simplicity. Businesses on the street and alleys include traditional grocery stores and eateries.

Trains passing along the railway bridge above the old street and the sounds they make add to the nostalgic atmosphere and charm of the old street, according to the department.



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photos)