Taiwan's foreign, defense, MAC ministers retain posts in cabinet reshuffle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s new premier, Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), announced the retention of three ministers in his Cabinet reshuffle in a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan. 29).

In his third announcement regarding the selection of new cabinet members, Chen said Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), and Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) will retain their posts.

Chen, the former vice president who was appointed as the new premier by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) three days ago, said he had finished inquiries for the positions of vice ministers and vice commissioners for all Cabinet ministries and agencies and will make the official announcement on Monday when the new cabinet will immediately begin functioning.

“I hope that myself and all the Cabinet members will be people’s public servants, whose duties are to listen to the people and serve the people,” the new premier said. “I believe Taiwan will certainly become better and better.”

Chen unveiled his new Cabinet in two separate announcements on Friday (Jan. 27) and Saturday (Jan. 28).