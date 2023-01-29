Taiwan legislative speaker to attend US International Religious Freedom Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) will be attending the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit in Washington, D.C. from Jan.31-Feb. 1, where he will deliver a speech and attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

According to people familiar with the matter, You was originally scheduled to visit the U.S. for nine days, but the Cabinet reshuffle and other legislative duties forced him to shorten his trip to three days, CNA reported.

You will depart for Washington on Jan. 31 and will return to Taiwan on Feb. 3.

On the morning of Feb. 1, he will give a speech at the IRF Summit and on the morning of Feb. 2, he will attend the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which is an event for political, social, and business circles to gather and pray together, per CNA.

You met with IRF Secretariat Chair Nadine Maenza when she visited the Legislative Yuan in November. She had invited him to this year’s summit.

Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) attended the National Prayer Breakfast in 2020.

The IRF summit aims to “raise the profile of international religious freedom on a wide variety of issues using an array of mechanisms best suited for each circumstance,” according to its website.

You has advanced Taiwan’s efforts in “legislative diplomacy,” meeting with counterparts in Europe in July and Japan in November.