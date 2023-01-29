Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Only 20% of Taiwan using 5G mobile internet

Users cite adequacy of 4G services for low uptake

  147
By Jonathon Thomson, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/29 15:59
Taiwan's 5G uptake remains low at 20%. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Taiwan's 5G uptake remains low at 20%. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite being available since 2020, to date only 30% of Taiwan’s mobile internet users have made the switch to 5G, meaning only 20% of the total population is connected using 5G.

According to survey results published by the National Communications Commission (NCC) on Saturday (Jan. 29), the main reason consumers cited for not yet switching to 5G was that the existing 4G services were adequate.

“The public believes that the network transmission speed of 5G is better than that of 4G, but there is still room for improvement in (5G) network coverage,” the report said. It also found that out of the 90% of Taiwanese who use the internet at home, those using mobile internet services have always outnumbered those with fixed internet connection.

Despite the low uptake number, the number of people newly applying for or switching to 5G services increased during 2022. Total registered mobile numbers also saw a slight increase, from 29.29 million in 2021 to 29.58 million in 2022.

The report also surveyed TV watching habits, with the most popular way to watch TV for Taiwanese over 16 years of age being cable TV services, followed by over the top (OTT) TV services. Nearly 50% of OTT TV (sometimes referred to as streaming television) watchers said that they had never watched TV any other way.
4G
5G
telecom
TV
streaming
mobile network speed

RELATED ARTICLES

Screenwriters up their game: Bringing Taiwanese drama to the world
Screenwriters up their game: Bringing Taiwanese drama to the world
2023/01/22 17:24
Taiwanese TV drama: beloved shows' past, present, and future
Taiwanese TV drama: beloved shows' past, present, and future
2023/01/21 15:23
Taiwan Mobile/Taiwan Star and Far EasTone/Asia Pacific mergers approved
Taiwan Mobile/Taiwan Star and Far EasTone/Asia Pacific mergers approved
2023/01/18 16:32
Taiwan's leading 5G carriers put to the speed test
Taiwan's leading 5G carriers put to the speed test
2022/12/23 10:43
Live-stream views now available at 5 Taipei scenic spots
Live-stream views now available at 5 Taipei scenic spots
2022/12/20 11:54