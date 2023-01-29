Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beating the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal.

Max Jones also scored, and John Gibson made 32 saves. The Ducks have won four of their past five games.

Nick Ritchie scored and Connor Ingram made 43 saves for the Coyotes. They are tied with the Ducks for the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

It was the last game before the All-Star break for both teams, who are firmly in contention to win the NHL draft lottery and select Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in June.

Jones tied it at 1 for the Ducks with 7:28 left in the second period. He scored his fourth goal on a wrist shot from the right circle, set up by assists from the defensive pair of Klingberg and Urho Vaakanainen.

The Coyotes had the only goal in the first period. Christian Fischer found Ritchie in the slot to shoot into an open net with 3:39 remaining, good for Ritchie’s ninth of the season.

It was the third point in the past two games for Ritchie, who was drafted in the first round by the Ducks in 2014. He had two assists in a win over St. Louis on Thursday.

BAD BLOOD

Zegras received a 10-minute misconduct for cross-checking Barrett Hayton during a power play. Zegras also said something during the ensuing scrum that made usually zen defenseman Troy Stecher irate.

Zegras has not been happy with the Coyotes since Anaheim forward Troy Terry sustained facial injuries in a fight with then-Arizona center Jay Beagle last April after coming to Zegras’ defense.

WORTH NOTING

Fischer got his 50th career assist in 368 games. … Ducks D Kevin Shattenkirk missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Minnesota on Monday, Feb. 6.

Ducks: At Dallas on Monday, Feb. 6.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports