Man in northern Taiwan wins big after picking lottery ticket using breakup date

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/29 15:51
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in northern Taiwan who just broke up with his girlfriend won NT$1 million (US$33,000) after choosing a scratch-off ticket using the date they called it quits.

To ring in the Year of the Rabbit, Taiwan Lottery has launched the "NT$20 million Super Red Envelope" scratch card lottery.

A woman surnamed Chen who works at the lottery store in Zhongli District, Taoyuan City said three people in their 20s came in and one of them asked to buy the No. 10 Super Red Envelope scratch card, CNA reported. The man ended up winning NT$1 million, Chen said.

According to the store owner, the man said he broke up with his girlfriend on Jan. 10 and was a bit down about it, so he picked the No. 10 scratch card to commemorate it and ended up winning a million dollars.

To thank his two friends who hung out after the breakup and went with him to buy the winning ticket, the man was going to treat them out to a night of KTV, according to CNA.
