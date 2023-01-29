Alexa
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

By Associated Press
2023/01/29 15:19
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova hold their trophy aloft after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in th...
Japan's Shuko Aoyama, left, reacts during a post macyth speech with Ena Shibahara following their loss to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Kate...
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, left, celebrate after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's doub...
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, right, celebrate after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's dou...
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova, second right, are congratulated by Japan's Shuko Aoyama, right, and Ena Shibahara f...
Japan's Shuko Aoyama, left, and Ena Shibahara return a shot to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the women's doubles final...
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, right, celebrate after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's dou...
Japan's Shuko Aoyama, right, and Ena Shibahara react during their match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the wome...
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova pose with their trophy after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the...
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova kiss their trophy after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the wome...
Japan's Shuko Aoyama, left, and Ena Shibahara hold their trophies following their loss to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova i...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday.

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents' serve in each of the first games of the sets.

The Czech players won last year's Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora,” said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey.”

Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.

“It was just so close . . . I feel like it was just right there," Shibahara said. “Obviously our opponents were just too good and solid.

“I feel like the experience was just the difference. I know that I think the next time we’ll have a better shot at it. Overall I’m just really proud of how we’ve been playing together, so really excited for what’s to come."

